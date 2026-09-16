Don’t Crucify Obado! SHARON OTIENO’s mother pleads with court to spare OBADO jail time ahead of sentencing.

Wednesday, September 16, 2026 - Melida Auma, the mother of slain Rongo University student Sharon Otieno, has pleaded with the High Court not to impose a custodial sentence on former Migori Governor Okoth Obado, who awaits sentencing after being convicted of her daughter’s murder.
Speaking on Wednesday, September 16, Auma highlighted the
burden of caring for Sharon’s three children since her death.
She told the court she has struggled to provide for them and
appealed for leniency, arguing that a non‑custodial sentence would allow Obado
to contribute to their welfare.
“Don’t crucify Obado in this case;
Sharon left her three children behind and I have struggled through this
journey.
“If he is granted a non‑custodial
sentence, at least he’ll be able to help us take care of these children,”
she said.
Obado, alongside his former personal assistant Michael Oyamo and ex‑Migori County
Clerk Caspal Obiero, was found
guilty of Sharon’s murder after the court determined that the prosecution had
presented overwhelming evidence linking them to the crime.
Delivering the verdict on July 23, Lady Justice Cecilia Githua ruled that the
prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.
She outlined the roles played by each accused, noting their
actions demonstrated preparation, participation, and a shared intention to
eliminate Sharon.
Obado was found to have supplied motive, instigation, and
funds; Oyamo facilitated execution; while Obiero provided logistical support
and concealment.
The court had earlier established that Obado had a motive to
silence Sharon after learning she was pregnant with his child.
Justice Githua rejected his claim that he had accepted the
pregnancy, describing the assertion as insincere.
The sentencing hearing is expected to weigh Auma’s plea,
victim impact statements, and final submissions from both sides before a ruling
is delivered.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
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