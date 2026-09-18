Marry a career woman at your own risk - Netizens react to a video of a married woman goofing around with her office colleagues (WATCH)





Friday, September 18, 2026 - Social media is buzzing after a video of a career woman goofing around with her office colleagues surfaced online.

The woman, who is said to be married, was seen sharing light moments with her colleagues, hugging them and appearing to flirt with them.

At one point, one of her colleagues told her to turn around so that he could see her “nyash.”

“Hio yote ni yako,” he was heard saying as the woman smiled.

The video was reportedly taken at Taach FM, a Kalenjin vernacular station.

The clip has since sparked mixed reactions online, with some netizens questioning the kind of boundaries married people should maintain with their colleagues.

Watch the video.

marry a career woman at your own risk pic.twitter.com/KFNrUDAvPO — ALERT254 (@MotoMushene) September 18, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.