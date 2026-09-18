LADY goes berserk and confronts her best friend after finding out that she had secretly received Ksh 10,000 from her husband - Ni Kama Anagongewa (VIDEO)





Friday, September 18, 2026 - A lady confronted her best friend while breathing fire and accused her of betrayal after discovering she had received KSh 10,000 from her husband.”

The woman stormed into her friend’s rented house and confronted her head-on, demanding to know why she was secretly receiving money from her husband.

“Bwana yangu amekutumia 10,000,” the furious woman was heard ranting in the video as she confronted her friend, while appearing to accuse her of attempting to wreck her marriage.

The incident quickly drew the attention of neighbours, who gathered to witness the unfolding drama.

Watch the dramatic video.

LADY confronts her best friend after finding out that she had secretly received Ksh 10,000 from her husband pic.twitter.com/Soy3CjTPYC — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 18, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.