Man crashes his vehicle, a Mazda CX 5, while attempting to flee after stealing a phone at a high-end Kilimani club (VIDEO)





Monday, September 14, 2026 - A man was left counting his losses after crashing his vehicle while attempting to flee after reportedly stealing a phone from a male patron at a high-end entertainment joint in Kilimani.

The suspect, who was driving a Mazda CX-5, collided head-on with a cab as he was being pursued by the victim and his friends along a busy road.

A video shared online shows the victim mocking the suspect at the accident scene.

“Malipo ndio hiyo. Alikuwa ametoroka na simu yangu,” the victim is heard saying in the video.

The car was badly damaged, while the passengers who had boarded the cab were injured.

Watch the video.



