Lodging cleaner shares video of used ‘’SI-DIHs” in a room - Si Watu Wanakulana Hii Kenya (WATCH)





Friday, September 18, 2026 - A lodging cleaner was left shocked after entering a room to clean it, only to find several used “SI-Dihs” scattered all over the place.

The guests left the room in a mess after their private escapades, leaving the cleaner with the unpleasant task of cleaning it for the next guests.

The cleaner could not resist recording a video showing the aftermath while poking fun at the situation, leaving social media users amused.

Watch the video.

Lodging cleaner shares video of used ‘’SI-DIHs” in a room pic.twitter.com/ttHjMP9RsQ — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 18, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.