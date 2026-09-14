Kiburi Promax! A Kenyan lawyer confronts traffic police officers at a roadblock! Refuses to get out of his vehicle to do an Alco-Blow test (VIDEO)





Monday, September 14, 2026 - A dramatic incident unfolded after a lawyer confronted traffic police officers at a roadblock erected at night to target drunk drivers.

A heated argument ensued after police instructed the lawyer to alight from his car and take the alcoblow test.

He refused and maintained that there is no law that demands a driver to get out of the vehicle to do the test.

The lawyer bragged that he has travelled across the globe and lamented that Kenya is the only country where cops demand drivers to get out of their vehicles while conducting an alcoblow test.

He insisted that the cops should conduct the test while he was inside his vehicle, further adding that he does not consume alcohol.

One of the cops appeared agitated and vowed to teach the lawyer a lesson.

Watch the video.



