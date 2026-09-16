GLADYS NYAGUTHIE, the police officer killed by her husband, who later surrendered to the OCS and confessed to the murder, buried (Emotional PHOTOs)

Wednesday, September 16, 2026 - About a week ago, Gladys Nyaguthie, a police officer, was brutally murdered by her husband, Patrick Chege, following a domestic disagreement.
In a shocking turn of events, Chege surrendered himself to
Kinoo Police Station and sought an audience with the Deputy OCS.
He confessed to the killing and disclosed where he had left
his wife’s body.
Officers proceeded to a thicket in Kagira, Kabete, where
they discovered a sack that appeared to have been abandoned.
Upon closer inspection, the sack was found to contain the
decomposing body of his wife.
Gladys, 46, was later buried in an emotional ceremony
attended by friends, family and colleagues.
See photos.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
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