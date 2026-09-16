Former President UHURU KENYATTA steals the show at a wedding ceremony - This man is always full of life (VIDEO)







Wednesday, September 16, 2026 - Former President Uhuru Kenyatta was among the guests invited to a wedding ceremony last weekend.

Uhuru attended the colourful ceremony alongside his mother, Mama Ngina Kenyatta, and other relatives.

He stole the show after taking to the dance floor and showing off his moves alongside other guests, leaving many impressed.

Uhuru has always been full of life, and whenever he attends social events, he often turns heads with his charismatic nature.

Watch the video.

Former President UHURU KENYATTA steals the show at a wedding ceremony. pic.twitter.com/VnRpmiFkI8 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 16, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.