Daylight robbery! Motorbike rider attacked and robbed in broad daylight as insecurity escalates (VIDEO)





Sunday, September 20, 2026- A delivery rider was attacked and robbed in broad daylight along a busy street as cases of insecurity continue to raise concern.

In the video, a suspected thug is seen accosting the rider and snatching his phone before fleeing from the scene.

The rider falls on the tarmac as he attempts to pursue the suspected robber.

What has shocked many people is that the robbery happened in broad daylight, along a busy street where several people were going about their business.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.