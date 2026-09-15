CLARENCE corners his KIKUYU girlfriend after she stole his phone, emptied his M-Pesa and fled - Had trusted her with the PIN (VIDEO)





Tuesday, September 15, 2026 - A young man who went viral after accusing his Kikuyu girlfriend of stealing from him has finally cornered her.

Clarence posted a video on social media claiming that he left his girlfriend to run errands, only to return and discover she had stolen his phone, emptied his M‑Pesa account, and fled.

She also reportedly stole Ksh 20,000 in cash that he had kept in the house.

Clarence has finally tracked down his girlfriend.

He shared a video confronting her after catching her off guard.

She had reportedly fled to the village, unaware that Clarence was monitoring her movements.

Watch the video.



