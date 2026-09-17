BUSTED!! See how a cunning plumber lured a jobless Gen Z man who had been abusing him on social media with the promise of a job (VIDEO)

Thursday, September 17, 2026 - A hilarious video has emerged showing the moment a plumber lured a jobless Gen Z man who had been hurling abuses at him on TikTok.
The
man had been sending the plumber unprintable insults through TikTok DMs and,
despite being warned, he continued abusing him.
The
plumber then lured the man with the promise of a job, and when he turned up, he
was left with an egg on his face as the plumber produced the insulting messages
as evidence.
Watch the hilarious video.
When it’s your turn to hold the hammer, hit hard because when you were the nail, they were never remorseful😂 pic.twitter.com/38yGe6aapF— Ⓝⓖ'ⓞⓡⓞⓡⓘⓔⓣ🐐🇰🇪 (@baroswahjr) September 16, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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