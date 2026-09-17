BUSTED!! See how a cunning plumber lured a jobless Gen Z man who had been abusing him on social media with the promise of a job (VIDEO)


Thursday, September 17, 2026 - A hilarious video has emerged showing the moment a plumber lured a jobless Gen Z man who had been hurling abuses at him on TikTok.

The man had been sending the plumber unprintable insults through TikTok DMs and, despite being warned, he continued abusing him.

The plumber then lured the man with the promise of a job, and when he turned up, he was left with an egg on his face as the plumber produced the insulting messages as evidence.

Watch the hilarious video. 

The Kenyan DAILY POST. 

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