A SINGLE MOTHER sparks reactions after sharing a video goofing around with her son - This boy needs a father figure (WATCH)





Sunday, September 20, 2026- A single mother is trending after posting a video goofing around with her son, with many social media users raising concerns over her actions.

In the video, the woman, who appears to be in her early 40s, is seen lying in bed as she shares a light moment with her son.

The video has sparked reactions online, with some social media users saying the boy needs a father figure to guide him, while others criticised what they described as questionable parenting.

Watch the video.



