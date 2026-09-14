A lady chased away by her in-laws in Kisii and barred from attending her husband's burial - Heartbreaking video





Monday, September 14, 2026 - A heartbreaking video has emerged showing the moment a woman was chased away by her in-laws in Kisii and barred from attending her husband’s burial.

The merciless in-laws reportedly ganged up on the woman and ordered her to pack her belongings.

They then escorted her out of the homestead and warned her never to set foot there again.

The in-laws accused the woman of being a bad omen and blamed her for her husband's death.

Watch the video.



