"You Are a Fine Guy" - LADY tries to lure a hotel cleaner as he was cleaning the room after spending the night there (VIDEO)





Friday, August 28, 2026 - A lady is trending after recording a video flirting with a hotel cleaner after spending the night at the establishment.

The young man was performing his duties in the morning as expected when the lady started flirting with him while praising his looks.

“You are a fine guy,” she says in the video as the man mopped the floor.

However, the man appeared shy and simply laughed as the lady continued flirting with him.

“Are you shy?” the lady asked as the interaction continued.

The video has sparked an online buzz, with one user asking, “Imagine if it was a man filming a woman in the same situation?”

Another user wrote, “Women get away with a lot of things.”

Watch the video.

Nigerian lady allegedly tried to lure a hotel cleaner after spending the night there. Now imagine a man secretly filming a woman in the same situation. 😭 pic.twitter.com/CUO8Cgryfg — Official_Kennygee ☠️ (@offkennygeez88) August 27, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.