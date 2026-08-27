VIDEO shows RUTO’s convoy fleeing over security scare after one of his vehicles was stoned during visit to Emurua Dikirr - Vows to deal with goons menace

Thursday, August 27, 2026 - President William Ruto faced a security scare during his visit to Emurua Dikirr after one of his vehicles was reportedly stoned by goons.
The incident
happened when supporters of rival politicians from the constituency clashed in
front of him.
During the chaotic
incident, one of the President’s vehicles was hit by a stone, shattering its
windscreen.
A video has now
emerged showing the President’s convoy fleeing the area following the security
scare.
The Wednesday
morning confrontation is believed to have involved supporters of Emurua Dikirr
MP David Kipsang Keter, popularly known as “Dollarline”, and those of his
political rival Bernard Ng’eno, popularly known as “Arap Buluu”.
The rival groups
reportedly confronted each other at Mamboleo, with crude weapons, including
clubs and arrows, allegedly used during the chaos.
During his address
to residents in Emurua Dikirr, Ruto warned politicians and their supporters
against violence and bloodshed.
Speaking in the local Kalenjin dialect, the President urged leaders to pursue political competition peacefully and avoid actions that could lead to deaths or bloodshed.
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