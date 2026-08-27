VIDEO shows RUTO’s convoy fleeing over security scare after one of his vehicles was stoned during visit to Emurua Dikirr - Vows to deal with goons menace







Thursday, August 27, 2026 - President William Ruto faced a security scare during his visit to Emurua Dikirr after one of his vehicles was reportedly stoned by goons.

The incident happened when supporters of rival politicians from the constituency clashed in front of him.

During the chaotic incident, one of the President’s vehicles was hit by a stone, shattering its windscreen.

A video has now emerged showing the President’s convoy fleeing the area following the security scare.

The Wednesday morning confrontation is believed to have involved supporters of Emurua Dikirr MP David Kipsang Keter, popularly known as “Dollarline”, and those of his political rival Bernard Ng’eno, popularly known as “Arap Buluu”.

The rival groups reportedly confronted each other at Mamboleo, with crude weapons, including clubs and arrows, allegedly used during the chaos.

During his address to residents in Emurua Dikirr, Ruto warned politicians and their supporters against violence and bloodshed.

Speaking in the local Kalenjin dialect, the President urged leaders to pursue political competition peacefully and avoid actions that could lead to deaths or bloodshed.







