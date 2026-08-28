VIDEO shows how fake priest JONES BOGONKO was conducting mass at a catholic church in Lowdar before being busted - Anakaa Tu Mkora! How did they miss the red-flags?





Friday, August 28, 2026 - Jones Bogonko Onchonga was arrested after deceiving officials of the Catholic Diocese of Lodwar into believing that he was a legitimately appointed priest.

On August 5, Onchonga stood alongside Bishop John Mbinda as one of the concelebrating priests during a Mass held at St. Augustine Cathedral to mark the launch of the Legion of Mary.

After the Mass, Bishop Mbinda left for Nairobi, and Onchonga went on to preside over another service.

Suspicion began to grow on August 9 when parishioners at St. Mary's Shrine in Lodaraja, near the Kawalase River, noticed that something was off.

Dressed in green priestly vestments, Onchonga told worshippers that he was related to Bishop Mbinda.

However, those present observed that he appeared confused while conducting the Mass.

Investigations revealed that he was neither an ordained Catholic priest nor celibate, but a married man with two children in Kisii.

The bishop quickly alerted congregants to the alleged deception.

The diocese further accused Onchonga of violating multiple Catholic Church regulations, citing his unauthorised administration of sacraments, conducting of services and illicit use of church documents.

Onchonga was brought before Chief Magistrate Evanson Ngigi in Lodwar on August 14, where he pleaded guilty to a charge of impersonation contrary to Section 382 of the Penal Code.

He subsequently changed his plea on August 17 before Magistrate Michael Lokitam.

He remains in custody at GK Lodwar Prison after failing to meet bail conditions set at KSh100,000 with a surety of equal value, or alternatively a cash bail of KSh50,000.

A video has now emerged showing the fake priest conducting a Mass.

Netizens have since noted what they describe as several red flags that should have raised suspicion.

Watch the video below.



