Unaitisha Chakula Na Hujui Watoto Wako Wanakula Nini?- Jilted baby mama embarrasses her deadbeat baby daddy! Shares photos of him at a dingy hotel





Saturday, August 29, 2026 - A jilted baby mama has taken to social media to embarrass her deadbeat baby daddy, sharing photos of him while he was seated at a dingy hotel waiting for food.

In the post, the woman appeared to mock the man, claiming that while he was patiently waiting for his meal, he had no idea whether his four children had eaten.

“Earlier today in a kibadasky patiently waiting for food na hajui kama watoto wake wanne wamekula,” she wrote.

She also appeared amused by the fact that someone managed to capture the man’s moment at the hotel and send her the photos.

“Lakini out of picha zote za kutumiwa, mwenye alipiga hii aliweza,” she added.

Check out her post.













Photos of the baby mama.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.