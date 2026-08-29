Unaitisha Chakula Na Hujui Watoto Wako Wanakula Nini?- Jilted baby mama embarrasses her deadbeat baby daddy! Shares photos of him at a dingy hotel

Saturday, August 29, 2026 - A jilted baby mama has taken to social media to embarrass her deadbeat baby daddy, sharing photos of him while he was seated at a dingy hotel waiting for food.
In the
post, the woman appeared to mock the man, claiming that while he was patiently
waiting for his meal, he had no idea whether his four children had eaten.
“Earlier today in a kibadasky
patiently waiting for food na hajui kama watoto wake wanne wamekula,” she
wrote.
She also
appeared amused by the fact that someone managed to capture the man’s moment at
the hotel and send her the photos.
“Lakini out of picha zote za
kutumiwa, mwenye alipiga hii aliweza,” she added.
Check out her post.
Photos of the baby mama.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
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