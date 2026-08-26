President RUTO’s son, GEORGE, opens up about how his father’s name makes doing business both easier and harder.





Wednesday, August 26, 2026 - President William Ruto’s son, George Ruto, has revealed that his father’s name brings both advantages and challenges, especially in business ventures.

According to George, who has engaged in various ventures, including in the matatu industry, the difficulties he faces are not only tied to being the president’s child but also to his age.

He noted that young people often struggle to have their ideas taken seriously because they are perceived as lacking experience.

“Yes and no. Yes, not because I am the son of the president but because of my age…,” George Ruto said.

He emphasized that youth in general are frequently dismissed when presenting new ideas.

“You know the youth we are really shunned upon; it is really difficult to put your ideas out there for someone to believe in them,” he remarked.

George added that the lack of experience among young people often fuels skepticism.

“Because you don’t have experience, but because of my second name, there is a bit of insurance that comes with it,” he said.

While he emphasized that the presidential surname provides a measure of confidence when engaging with potential partners, he stressed that it also imposes a responsibility to act cautiously.

“That is why I take time before I engage in a certain venture. So yes and no,” he explained.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.