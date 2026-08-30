Kasarani thug lynched after snatching a phone had a very beautiful girlfriend - Why do pretty ladies fall for these thugs? (PHOTOs)





Sunday, August 30, 2026 - A young man believed to have been involved in phone-snatching incidents around Kasarani was cornered by members of the public and lynched around the Garage area.

According to reports circulating online, the suspect was aboard a motorbike when he snatched a phone from a passerby, only to be caught by members of the public.

What has caught the attention of many is the fact that the deceased had a very beautiful girlfriend whom he had been flaunting on social media.

Photos of the young woman have since circulated online, with social media users wondering why pretty ladies fall in love with thugs.













The Kenyan DAILY POST.