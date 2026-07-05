Is there a shortage of men in Kenya? - VIDEO of baddies looking lonely without the company of men at Summer Tides Festival sparks reactions





Sunday, July 5, 2026 - A video from the just-concluded Summer Tides festival has sparked reactions on social media after showing a group of baddies partying without the company of men.

The clip, which has been widely shared online, captures the beautiful ladies looking lonely at the event, prompting humorous comments from social media users.

Some users jokingly questioned whether there is a shortage of men in Kenya, while others blamed the harsh economic times for keeping men away from such events.

Watch the video.

Your beautiful ladies were on Board, they are single and they went to search sponsors jameni



Summertides pic.twitter.com/VnVEDu7Flv — SELECTOR ABUU (@WycliffeAburi) July 5, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.