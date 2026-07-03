Governor IRUNGU KANG’ATA makes bold declaration about 2027 elections as he joins Linda Mwananchi Movement rally in Kisii

Friday, July 03, 2026
- Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata has declared that the Linda Mwananchi
movement is the only political outfit capable of liberating Kenya ahead of the
2027 General Elections.
Addressing supporters in Kisii on Friday morning before the
movement’s scheduled rally, Kang’ata praised the team led by Senators Edwin
Sifuna, James Orengo and MP Babu Owino, saying they are committed to uniting
the country and building institutions that serve all Kenyans.
“The only political faction that is national is Linda
Mwananchi.”
“That’s an ideal our forefathers were unable to achieve
since independence.”
“We believe in 2027 Linda Mwananchi will achieve that dream
of a unified Kenya,” he said.
The Governor outlined the movement’s agenda, pledging free
education for all learners and an efficient healthcare system that guarantees
quality services.
He criticized the current administration over the Housing
Levy, alleging that Kenyans are being unfairly burdened by deductions that have
not translated into tangible benefits.
On governance and rights, Kang’ata condemned recent reports
of abductions and extrajudicial killings, warning that such incidents undermine
democratic gains fought for by leaders such as George Moseti Anyona, Kenneth
Matiba and Charles Rubia.
He urged youth and supporters attending the Kisii rally to
remain peaceful and exercise restraint.
“Let us unite. Let us be one. Ours is not a violent
movement. We are simply exercising freedoms, and the government must improve on
protecting democracy,” he said.
The Linda Mwananchi tour is expected to bring together
opposition leaders as they continue mobilizing grassroots support.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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