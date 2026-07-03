Governor IRUNGU KANG’ATA makes bold declaration about 2027 elections as he joins Linda Mwananchi Movement rally in Kisii







Friday, July 03, 2026 - Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata has declared that the Linda Mwananchi movement is the only political outfit capable of liberating Kenya ahead of the 2027 General Elections.

Addressing supporters in Kisii on Friday morning before the movement’s scheduled rally, Kang’ata praised the team led by Senators Edwin Sifuna, James Orengo and MP Babu Owino, saying they are committed to uniting the country and building institutions that serve all Kenyans.

“The only political faction that is national is Linda Mwananchi.”

“That’s an ideal our forefathers were unable to achieve since independence.”

“We believe in 2027 Linda Mwananchi will achieve that dream of a unified Kenya,” he said.

The Governor outlined the movement’s agenda, pledging free education for all learners and an efficient healthcare system that guarantees quality services.

He criticized the current administration over the Housing Levy, alleging that Kenyans are being unfairly burdened by deductions that have not translated into tangible benefits.

On governance and rights, Kang’ata condemned recent reports of abductions and extrajudicial killings, warning that such incidents undermine democratic gains fought for by leaders such as George Moseti Anyona, Kenneth Matiba and Charles Rubia.

He urged youth and supporters attending the Kisii rally to remain peaceful and exercise restraint.

“Let us unite. Let us be one. Ours is not a violent movement. We are simply exercising freedoms, and the government must improve on protecting democracy,” he said.

The Linda Mwananchi tour is expected to bring together opposition leaders as they continue mobilizing grassroots support.

The Kenyan DAILY POST