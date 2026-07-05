'Aki Hiyo Marriage Ilinitesa!'- Kenyan LADY’s stunning 'during and after marriage' PHOTOs leave netizens talking.

Sunday,
July 05, 2026 - A Kenyan woman, Brenda Ochieng, has
sparked conversation on social media after sharing striking "during and
after marriage" photos that appear to show a remarkable personal
transformation following the end of her marriage.
In the viral Facebook post, Brenda revealed that the first
photo was taken while she was still in her 20s and married.
Reflecting on that period of her life, she hinted that
marriage had taken a heavy toll on her.
"In the Spirit of 'during and after marriage!' Don't
ask me anything because even me I don't know!
“And to imagine I was in my 20s! Ma Ngai!!! Aki hiyo
marriage ilinitesa."
Although Brenda did not go into detail about what she
experienced in her marriage, many social media users noted the contrast between
the two photos, with several commenting that she now appears happier, healthier
and more radiant.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
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