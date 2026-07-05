'Aki Hiyo Marriage Ilinitesa!'- Kenyan LADY’s stunning 'during and after marriage' PHOTOs leave netizens talking.





Sunday, July 05, 2026 - A Kenyan woman, Brenda Ochieng, has sparked conversation on social media after sharing striking "during and after marriage" photos that appear to show a remarkable personal transformation following the end of her marriage.

In the viral Facebook post, Brenda revealed that the first photo was taken while she was still in her 20s and married.

Reflecting on that period of her life, she hinted that marriage had taken a heavy toll on her.

"In the Spirit of 'during and after marriage!' Don't ask me anything because even me I don't know!

“And to imagine I was in my 20s! Ma Ngai!!! Aki hiyo marriage ilinitesa."

Although Brenda did not go into detail about what she experienced in her marriage, many social media users noted the contrast between the two photos, with several commenting that she now appears happier, healthier and more radiant.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.