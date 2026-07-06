A well-endowed MUMAMA steals the show with her bold dance moves in a city club – Is this how they lure Ben 10s? (VIDEO)







Monday, July 06, 2026 – A video of a well-endowed middle-aged woman enjoying herself at a popular Nairobi nightclub has gone viral, sparking hilarious reactions across social media.

In the viral clip, the curvy woman confidently shows off energetic dance moves that many netizens joked could put some Gen Z revellers to shame.

Dressed in a figure-hugging outfit that accentuated her enviable curves, she is seen dancing enthusiastically to a popular hit song as fellow partygoers watched and cheered her on.

The video has sparked humorous reactions online, with some social media users joking that this is how some middle-aged women charm younger men, popularly referred to as "Ben 10s."

Watch the video.



