A police officer stationed at Vigilance House accused of trailing and threatening his ex-wife’s husband while armed with a pistol - Ukiachwa Achika (PHOTOs)





Monday, July 27, 2026 - A police officer attached to Vigilance House has been accused of threatening his ex-wife’s husband and trailing the couple while armed with his service pistol.

According to claims circulating online, the officer, identified as Bermont Wekobi, separated from his former wife about five years ago but has continued to harass her and her current husband.

The posts allege that the officer has repeatedly threatened to kill the woman's current husband while armed with his service firearm.

It is further claimed that he has recently been following the couple using an official Volkswagen vehicle bearing registration number GKC 456A.

The victim is said to be living in fear due to the reported threats, with those sharing the claims calling on the relevant authorities to intervene before the situation escalates.

Below are photos of the rogue cop.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.