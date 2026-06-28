MATIANG’I breathes fire as he opposes RUTO Government’s latest directive – “Kenyans are already under immense pressure”







Sunday, June 28, 2026 - Jubilee Deputy Party Leader, Fred Matiang’i, has slammed President Ruto’s administration’s plan to introduce annual inspections for private vehicles older than four years.

In a statement issued on Sunday, June 28th, the former Interior Cabinet Secretary warned that the directive will impose fresh financial strain on motorists already grappling with high fuel prices, multiple taxes, insurance premiums, costly spare parts, parking fees and licensing charges.

“Introducing another compulsory annual payment without demonstrating its necessity places yet another financial burden on households and businesses that are already under immense pressure,” he said.

Matiang’i challenged the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) to disclose how many vehicles will be affected and the revenue expected from the inspections.

He further demanded evidence showing that the policy will reduce road accidents, questioning whether mechanical defects account for a significant share of crashes compared to reckless driving, poor road design and congestion.

He also raised concerns about NTSA’s inspection capacity, warning of possible delays and corruption.

“Does NTSA currently have sufficient inspection capacity to serve millions of motorists efficiently without creating long delays and opportunities for corruption?” he posed.

Matiang’i urged Parliament to scrutinize the policy and require NTSA to table supporting evidence before implementation.

He insisted that the Government must first address the leading causes of road accidents, including speeding, drunk driving, weak enforcement of traffic laws and poor road infrastructure.

On Friday, June 26th, NTSA Director General Nashon Kondiwa announced that mandatory inspections for private vehicles older than four years will commence on July 1, 2026.

He clarified that only NTSA centres will conduct inspections, with bookings made via the eCitizen portal.

Matiang’i has called on Kenyans to reject the policy and demand a transparent, evidence‑based road safety framework.

The Kenyan DAILY POST