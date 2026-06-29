Likoni MP, MISHI MBOKO’s bodyguard draws a gun and threatens locals after criticism of her leadership (VIDEO)

Monday, June 29, 2026 - A bodyguard attached to Likoni Member of Parliament, Mishi Mboko, was captured on camera threatening members of the public with a firearm during a heated confrontation.
According to reports, the incident occurred after a group of
locals criticized the MP's leadership, prompting a confrontation that quickly
escalated.
In a video shared online, the bodyguard is seen drawing and
cocking his firearm before firing shots into the air, sending residents
scrambling for safety.
During the confrontation, the bodyguard is heard
saying, "Mtu anikaribie niue," as tensions continued to
rise.
Watch the video>>> below
Gun Drama in Likoni as Mishi Mboko Bodyguard almost sends Likoni Residents to Sayuni for Criticising her Leadership!Mtu anikaribie niue! pic.twitter.com/CYZG2SCfgn— Mutembei TV (@MutembeiTV) June 29, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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