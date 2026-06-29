Likoni MP, MISHI MBOKO’s bodyguard draws a gun and threatens locals after criticism of her leadership (VIDEO)







Monday, June 29, 2026 - A bodyguard attached to Likoni Member of Parliament, Mishi Mboko, was captured on camera threatening members of the public with a firearm during a heated confrontation.

According to reports, the incident occurred after a group of locals criticized the MP's leadership, prompting a confrontation that quickly escalated.

In a video shared online, the bodyguard is seen drawing and cocking his firearm before firing shots into the air, sending residents scrambling for safety.

During the confrontation, the bodyguard is heard saying, "Mtu anikaribie niue," as tensions continued to rise.

Watch the video>>> below

Gun Drama in Likoni as Mishi Mboko Bodyguard almost sends Likoni Residents to Sayuni for Criticising her Leadership!Mtu anikaribie niue! pic.twitter.com/CYZG2SCfgn — Mutembei TV (@MutembeiTV) June 29, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST