Armed And Dangerous! Detectives arrest notorious highway robbers targeting courier companies (PHOTOs)







Saturday, June 27, 2026 - Detectives from the DCI Headquarters' Operation Action Team (OAT) and the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB), working alongside officers from the DCI Nakuru Regional Office, have arrested eight suspects linked to a series of brazen highway robberies targeting courier companies.

The robberies have resulted in the loss of goods worth millions of shillings belonging to innocent Kenyans.

The incidents were reported at various police stations, including Mai Mahiu, Kipkelion, Londiani and Nakuru.

Investigations uncovered a sophisticated and organised gang of approximately 15 members, forensically linked to more than five robbery incidents.

According to detectives, the syndicate operates in both Nairobi and Kisumu and allegedly masquerades as DCI and KRA officers conducting inspections.

The suspects are said to use police radio calls and are armed during their operations.

Their modus operandi involves stopping vehicles transporting goods while posing as law enforcement officers, escorting them to secluded areas, unlawfully detaining the occupants, and transferring the cargo to another waiting vehicle before disappearing.

Following extensive investigations, detectives launched a coordinated operation that led to the arrest of eight suspects allegedly linked to the robberies.

Those arrested are Churchill Winston Amimo, who was found in possession of a police radio call; Faisal Abdul, alias Ras, the owner of a silver Subaru Outback (KCW 394F) allegedly used in the robberies; Francis Kilai; John Otieno Budi; Joseph Mwata, the owner of another silver Subaru Outback (KCY 060C), who was also found with a police radio call; Churchill Amimo; David Aseka; Amos Omondi; and Kelvin Kiprotich Ndiema.

Six of the suspects-Churchill Amimo, Joseph Mwata, David Aseka, Faisal Abdul, Francis Kilai, and Kelvin Kiprotich Ndiema-were arraigned before the Nakuru Law Courts, where they pleaded not guilty to the charges.

They were each granted a bond of KSh 250,000, and the case will be mentioned on July 13th, 2026.

The remaining two suspects, Amos Omondi and John Otieno Budi, remain in police custody and are expected to be arraigned on Monday, June 29th, 2026.

Meanwhile, detectives say investigations are ongoing as they pursue other members of the alleged syndicate who are still at large.

The Kenyan DAILY POST