Trending PHOTOs of a local chief spark online discussion over his appearance (LOOK)







Saturday, May 30, 2026 - Photos of a local chief have gone viral online, drawing widespread reactions from social media users who commented on his noticeably large body size.

The images, which surfaced on various platforms, show the administrator during what appears to be a public function, where he is seen engaging with members of the public while dressed in official attire.

The photos quickly triggered conversations online, with netizens sharing mixed reactions ranging from humor to concern about health and lifestyle choices.

See the photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST