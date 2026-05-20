Soft Life!! Uproar as it emerges that Roads and Transport PS, JOHN MBUGUA, is flown to and from his residence daily in a KWS Chopper - VIDEO emerges







Wednesday, May 20, 2026 - Social media has erupted after renowned X personality, Francis Gaitho, revealed that Roads and Transport Principal Secretary, Joseph Mbugua, is flown to and from his residence daily using a helicopter belonging to the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS).

In a post shared on X, Gaitho claimed that the PS uses the chopper for his daily commute instead of travelling by road like ordinary Kenyans.

“Joseph Mbugua, PS of Roads, flown daily by chopper owned by KWS. Imagine that: a Principal Secretary in charge of roads who doesn’t even use the roads he is supposed to fix,” Gaitho wrote and shared a video.

The claims have sparked sharp reactions online, with Kenyans questioning why a senior Government official responsible for roads would avoid using the same infrastructure many citizens rely on daily.

Critics argued that the luxury displayed by the PS reflects the disconnect between top Government officials and the struggles faced by ordinary wananchi dealing with poor roads, traffic congestion and rising living costs.

Watch the video>>> below

Joseph Mbugua, PS of Roads, Flown Daily by Chopper Owned by KWS



Joseph Mbugua, the Principal Secretary for Roads, is flown to and from his house every single day by a chopper.



That particular chopper belongs to @KWSKenya .



Imagine that: a Principal Secretary in charge of… pic.twitter.com/ZWCInsHgPF — Francis Gaitho (@FGaitho237) May 20, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST