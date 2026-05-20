Soft Life!! Uproar as it emerges that Roads and Transport PS, JOHN MBUGUA, is flown to and from his residence daily in a KWS Chopper - VIDEO emerges

Wednesday, May 20, 2026 - Social media has erupted after renowned X personality, Francis Gaitho, revealed that Roads and Transport Principal Secretary, Joseph Mbugua, is flown to and from his residence daily using a helicopter belonging to the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS).
In a post shared on X, Gaitho claimed that the PS uses the
chopper for his daily commute instead of travelling by road like ordinary
Kenyans.
“Joseph Mbugua, PS of Roads, flown daily by chopper owned by
KWS. Imagine that: a Principal Secretary in charge of roads who doesn’t even
use the roads he is supposed to fix,” Gaitho wrote and shared a video.
The claims have sparked sharp reactions online, with Kenyans
questioning why a senior Government official responsible for roads would avoid
using the same infrastructure many citizens rely on daily.
Critics argued that the luxury displayed by the PS reflects
the disconnect between top Government officials and the struggles faced by
ordinary wananchi dealing with poor roads, traffic congestion and rising living
costs.
Watch the video>>> below
Joseph Mbugua, PS of Roads, Flown Daily by Chopper Owned by KWS— Francis Gaitho (@FGaitho237) May 20, 2026
Joseph Mbugua, the Principal Secretary for Roads, is flown to and from his house every single day by a chopper.
That particular chopper belongs to @KWSKenya .
Imagine that: a Principal Secretary in charge of… pic.twitter.com/ZWCInsHgPF
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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