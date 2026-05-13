NYASH GALORE! This well-endowed LADY was spotted having a good time in a Nairobi club (VIDEO)







Wednesday, May 13, 2026 - This well-endowed Slay Queen stole the spotlight as she danced the night away at a popular Nairobi club.

In the video, the bold and curvy lady is seen showing off her dance moves while rocking a figure-hugging dress that accentuated her curves.

Her confidence and lively vibe quickly caught the attention of fellow revelers, with many male revelers watching in awe as she lit up the dance floor.

Watch the video>>> below

Nakula maisha na adabu..... pic.twitter.com/uG3FWTqNuw — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 13, 2026