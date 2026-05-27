





Wednesday, May 27, 2026 - Renowned Kenyan entertainer, DJ Joe Mfalme, has revealed why he doesn’t accept tips from fans while performing.

Speaking in a recent interview, the celebrated mixmaster explained that money offered during events usually comes with strings attached.

Revellers expect DJs to prioritize their song requests or grant them special access, which he believes undermines professionalism.

“Me, I don’t take tips. Mtu ataku-control vibaya sana,” he said, noting that such interactions can easily disrupt the flow of a performance.

He added that even fellow artistes sometimes attempt to influence playlists by offering cash, but he deliberately avoids such situations.

“Msanii aniambie, ‘Just take thao unicheze basi.’ Namwambia, ‘Utachezewa tu. Wewe enda tu nayo,’…” he added.

The entertainer further disclosed that his entire team follows the same discipline.

Beyond refusing tips, they avoid alcohol while on duty and restrict unnecessary access to the DJ booth.

“We don’t take tips, we don’t take alcohol. My whole team, actually.”

“We don’t allow people in the DJ booths, because we are working,” he emphasized.

The Kenyan DAILY POST