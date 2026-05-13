Man shares VIDEO showing how his well-endowed female colleague dresses to work - ‘Too much NYASH’ (VIDEO)







Wednesday, May 13, 2026 - A man has taken to social media to express his frustration over his female colleague’s choice of outfit at work.

Sharing a short video on X, the man showed the well-endowed colleague dressed in figure-hugging pants and joked about having to watch her walk past him the entire day.

“Too much or not enough 🙆, meet my colleague at work, imagine I have to be here whole day watching her pass by,” he captioned the clip.

In the video, the lady is seen confidently walking around the office, seemingly aware that her curves were attracting attention from those around her.

The clip has since sparked a lively debate online, with netizens divided on what constitutes appropriate workplace attire, especially for well-endowed women.

Watch the video>>> below

Too much or not enough 🙆, meet my colleague at work, imagine I have to be here whole day watching her pass by 🫠 pic.twitter.com/xWLUTAekQg — 🦉 (@ClanBoss8) May 13, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST