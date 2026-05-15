LADY’s bold claim on why women cannot be polygamous sparks heated debate online (LOOK)







Friday, May 15, 2026 - A lady has stirred a heated debate on social media with her bold claim on why women cannot be polygamous.

Responding to a tweet that asked, “What if women want to be polygamous too???”, one user argued that financial realities make it impractical for most women.

“Most women cannot afford it... They can barely take care of themselves without involving a man... So how can they take care of multiple men?” wrote @Dutchess699031.

She added, “It’s only when it comes to sleeping around u want to compete with men... Can you spend like the men are doing?”

The fiery exchange has reignited the conversation around gender roles and polygamy.





The Kenyan DAILY POST