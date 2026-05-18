Kenyan LADY falls into depression after her rich MUBABA dumped her and went back to his wife after exposing their affair on social media (PHOTOs)







Monday, May 18, 2026 - A Kenyan woman known for showcasing a lavish lifestyle funded by a wealthy married man she was involved with is said to be battling depression after their relationship came to an end.

According to reports, the man had upgraded her lifestyle, including relocating her to an upscale neighbourhood in Nairobi.

However, the relationship is said to have turned sour after she allegedly exposed details of their affair on social media, prompting the man to end the relationship and return to his family.

Following the breakup, she was forced to adjust to a more modest lifestyle, with the Mubaba no longer funding her.

The sudden change has reportedly taken a toll on her emotional well-being.

These days, she has been sharing emotional videos online, appearing distressed and tearful, sparking concern and speculation among social media users about her mental state and the impact of the breakup.

The Kenyan DAILY POST