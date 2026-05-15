It’s not about money!! LADY explains why she cannot settle for a struggling or broke man in viral post







Friday, May 15, 2026 - A lady has sparked a debate online after openly explaining why she would never settle for a broke or struggling man.

In her viral post, she said her stance is not about chasing money, but about protecting the stable life she worked hard to build for herself.

“I spent years denying myself a lot of things to become the woman I am today,” she wrote, adding “I got my degree, learned a skill, and built a life where I can comfortably take care of myself.”

The lady further stated that she has “no desire to return” to survival mode in the name of love.

She also stressed that she wants a peaceful and stable family life, saying she does not want to raise children “in a home where every day is a financial emergency.”





The Kenyan DAILY POST