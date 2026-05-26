Bad Day In Office - LADY corners scammer who masqueraded as Equity Bank staff! Hurls a barrage of insults after being busted (AUDIO)







Tuesday, May 26, 2026 - A lady has shared an audio recording of a conversation she had with a fraudster who called her pretending to be an Equity Bank staff member.

The caller introduced himself as Kennedy Muli and claimed to be working at one of the bank’s branches.

He contacted the woman, claiming that her Equitel line had become inactive and needed assistance.

However, the lady suspected from the beginning that she was dealing with a scammer and decided to play along as the conversation continued.

As the call progressed, she confronted the man and questioned why he was attempting to defraud her.

Realizing that his cover had been blown, the scammer unleashed a barrage of insults before the call ended.

Listen to the hilarious audio>>> below

Bad Day In Office for Mulot Boys.... pic.twitter.com/cAmh7L8brE — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 26, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST