“We did it at the back seat of my friend’s car in Lang’ata” - Man exposes his secret escapades with influencer, NIMU KIARIE, in explosive online clash







Wednesday, April 8, 2026 - A heated exchange on X has thrust influencer, Nimu Kiarie, into the spotlight after a man publicly claimed that they had a past intimate encounter.

The drama began when Nimu took a swipe at the man online, prompting a sharp response.

In his comeback, he alleged that the two had previously met and engaged in a secret escapade in Lang’ata at the back seat of a friend’s car, even hinting he could reveal more details.

“Lol, oh girl please don't go down that path. You have no idea the kind of women I date, and trust me, you're nowhere close. And funny enough, I think we've met, back seat of my friend's car, NHC Langata… ring a bell? Yes, small world,” he wrote, sparking reactions among online users.

The Kenyan DAILY POST