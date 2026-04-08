Spotted on a man’s car! Most Slay Queens will ignore this warning and end up regretting - “No free rides” (VIDEO)







Wednesday, April 08, 2026 - A hilarious sticker spotted on a man’s car in traffic has stirred a lively conversation on social media.

The bold message warned passengers that there are no free rides, and laid out the options for anyone hoping to hitch a lift.

According to the sticker>>>, riders must either buy fuel or “pay the driver in kind.”

While funny car stickers are nothing new, this one has left netizens stunned, with many joking about the audacity and creativity behind it.

Some laughed at the blunt honesty, while others debated whether the cheeky warning was just humor or a reflection of real attitudes on the road.

Just when you thought you had seen it all, this sticker proves there’s always room for one more outrageous laugh on the highway.

Wonders shall never end😂😂 You either Buy Fuel or give leg otherwise there are No Free Rides by this Driver 😂😂😂😂😂🤦🏻🤦🏻🤦🏻 pic.twitter.com/pdyHqJlPtF — Denis Duke Woniala🇺🇬 (@DenisDukeUG) April 7, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST