RUTO fears death! See how he reacted after hearing a loud blast during Mandera Visit (VIDEO)







Saturday, April 18, 2026 - There was a brief security scare during President William Ruto’s visit to Mandera after a loud blast interrupted an event.

In a video shared online, Ruto is seen quickly rising from his seat as Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale addressed the crowd, momentarily catching his security detail off guard.

His bodyguards quickly reassured him that everything was under control, after which he returned to his seat smiling, and the event proceeded without further disruption.

Reports indicate that the blast was caused by a tyre burst.

Watch the video>>> below

Insecurity is so high in Mandera,look at how Rais woke up mbio aliposikiiii "kuuu" hahahaha incompetence will affect all of us be it uko na pawa ama hauna😂😂😂😂😂😂🫢 pic.twitter.com/UMQFC8rpDm — Mary Njoroge (@Maryian96) April 18, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST