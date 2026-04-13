Mzungu LADY comedian jokes about Kenyan men’s prowess at ‘MECHI’ amid trending IUD claims – “Only 1% of dudes can and they are from Kenya’ (VIDEO)







Monday, April 13, 2026 - Kenyans on X have been discussing about the IUD birth control device, specifically, whether it can be felt during ‘mechi’.

The debate was sparked by a Kenyan lady’s viral post, where she expressed concern that a man she met-up with might have “moved” her IUD during mechi.

Medical professionals quickly weighed in, insisting that it is almost impossible for the device to shift during intimacy.

As the conversation raged on, a video of a popular lady comedian added comic relief.

In her skit, she joked that her boyfriend once complained he was “hitting the device” during intimacy.

When she shared this with her gynecologist, the doctor laughed and advised her not to tell men she has an IUD because they might imagine they’re hitting it.

The comedian then cheekily quipped: “Only one percent of dudes can hit the IUD - and they’re from Kenya.”





Her punchline>>> sent the audience into fits of laughter and Kenyan men are now using her claim as badge of honor.

Hii story ya IUD imenikumbusha hii joke pic.twitter.com/nsUBisy1AG — Blaze Officiel (@B3laze) April 12, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST