Men love ‘MECHI’ until they meet a LADY who likes ‘MECHI’ 6 times a day - LADY’s bold claim sparks buzz on social media (LOOK)







Sunday, April 05, 2026 - A lady has sparked a lively debate on social media with her bold claim that men often boast about loving ‘mechi’ until they meet a partner who enjoys it more, and suddenly, they cannot keep up.

The tweet quickly went viral, igniting a flurry of reactions from both men and women.

Men shared humorous yet candid stories of feeling overwhelmed by partners with seemingly boundless energy, while women pointed out that few could match such intensity.

The conversation revealed how incompatibility in desire can challenge even the strongest relationships.

Some netizens went further, suggesting that such mismatches are among the reasons people stray in relationships.





The Kenyan DAILY POST