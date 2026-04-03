“Kuuza Kasusu Si Kazi Rahisi” - LADY opens up after late-night hustle, admits she’s not proud (VIDEO)

Friday, April 3, 2026 - A woman has sparked reactions online after sharing a candid video reflecting on the challenges of her line of work.
In the clip, recorded at around 4:31 a.m, the visibly
exhausted lady is seen leaving her workplace after what she described as a long
night involving multiple clients.
She openly admits that while the job helps her earn a
living, it is not something she takes pride in.
Social media users expressed sympathy and noted that harsh
economic realities push individuals into difficult situations in order to
survive.
Watch the video>>> below
Nigeria pr0st!tute cry out about leaving her work place around 4:31am saying she’s not proud of the money she’s making every after collecting several d0ggey 🙆♀️🏃 pic.twitter.com/u35I3zd9k7— GNF SULTAN🥷⏳🤍 (@GNFSULTAN) April 3, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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