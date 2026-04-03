“Kuuza Kasusu Si Kazi Rahisi” - LADY opens up after late-night hustle, admits she’s not proud (VIDEO)







Friday, April 3, 2026 - A woman has sparked reactions online after sharing a candid video reflecting on the challenges of her line of work.

In the clip, recorded at around 4:31 a.m, the visibly exhausted lady is seen leaving her workplace after what she described as a long night involving multiple clients.

She openly admits that while the job helps her earn a living, it is not something she takes pride in.

Social media users expressed sympathy and noted that harsh economic realities push individuals into difficult situations in order to survive.

Watch the video>>> below

Nigeria pr0st!tute cry out about leaving her work place around 4:31am saying she’s not proud of the money she’s making every after collecting several d0ggey 🙆‍♀️🏃 pic.twitter.com/u35I3zd9k7 — GNF SULTAN🥷⏳🤍 (@GNFSULTAN) April 3, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST