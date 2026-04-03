“Kuuza Kasusu Si Kazi Rahisi” - LADY opens up after late-night hustle, admits she’s not proud (VIDEO)



Friday, April 3, 2026 - A woman has sparked reactions online after sharing a candid video reflecting on the challenges of her line of work.

In the clip, recorded at around 4:31 a.m, the visibly exhausted lady is seen leaving her workplace after what she described as a long night involving multiple clients.

She openly admits that while the job helps her earn a living, it is not something she takes pride in.

Social media users expressed sympathy and noted that harsh economic realities push individuals into difficult situations in order to survive.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST

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