How broke Slay Queens panic in clubs when the man paying the bill excuses himself to answer a call - Hilarious VIDEO

Saturday, April 25, 2026 - A hilarious video showing how broke Slay Queens behave when the man footing their drinks briefly excuses himself to answer a phone call has left netizens in stitches.
In the clip, the man is seen seated comfortably on a couch
in a lively club, surrounded by a bevy of beauties enjoying the drinks he had
bought.
But the moment he stood up to take a call, the ladies
quickly followed him, abandoning the table.
When he returned, they also rushed back to their seats.
The broke slay queens probably feared the man might pretend
to answer a call, then sneak out and leave them to settle the hefty bill, something
they clearly couldn’t afford.
The video has sparked humorous debate online, with netizens
joking about the “sponsor‑dependent” lifestyle and the paranoia that comes with
it.
Watch the video>>> below.
How broke Slay Queens panic in clubs when the man paying the bill excuses himself to answer a call pic.twitter.com/3gJIp7zxyU— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 26, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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