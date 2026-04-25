How broke Slay Queens panic in clubs when the man paying the bill excuses himself to answer a call - Hilarious VIDEO







Saturday, April 25, 2026 - A hilarious video showing how broke Slay Queens behave when the man footing their drinks briefly excuses himself to answer a phone call has left netizens in stitches.

In the clip, the man is seen seated comfortably on a couch in a lively club, surrounded by a bevy of beauties enjoying the drinks he had bought.

But the moment he stood up to take a call, the ladies quickly followed him, abandoning the table.

When he returned, they also rushed back to their seats.

The broke slay queens probably feared the man might pretend to answer a call, then sneak out and leave them to settle the hefty bill, something they clearly couldn’t afford.

The video has sparked humorous debate online, with netizens joking about the “sponsor‑dependent” lifestyle and the paranoia that comes with it.

Watch the video>>> below.

How broke Slay Queens panic in clubs when the man paying the bill excuses himself to answer a call pic.twitter.com/3gJIp7zxyU — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 26, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST