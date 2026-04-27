From ‘Hi’ to “I Do” in just one year - Couple weds exactly one year after groom slid into bride’s DMs (PHOTOs)







Monday, April 27, 2026 - A romantic tale has wowed netizens after a couple tied the knot exactly one year after the groom first slid into the bride’s DMs.

On April 21st, 2025, he messaged: “Hi Amara 👋🏾, how are you? Stumbled on your profile. You’re very pretty! Would love to get to know you (non‑anonymously 😏).”

Her simple reply, “Hii”, marked the beginning of a journey that blossomed into love.

Fast forward to April 21st, 2026, the pair exchanged vows in a stunning wedding ceremony, proving that sometimes, one bold message can change everything.

The Kenyan DAILY POST