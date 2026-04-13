Drunk ‘Mubaba’ steals the show with energetic dance moves at a Mtwapa club (VIDEO)







Monday, April 13, 2026 - A lively night out at Screenshot Lounge in Mtwapa turned into an unexpected spectacle after a “mubaba” wowed revelers with his high-energy dance moves.

The man, who appeared visibly intoxicated, confidently joined a crowd of mostly younger partygoers during an event headlined by DJ Joe Mfalme.

In a video that has since gone viral, he is seen shaking his waist, outshining dancers young enough to be his sons.

His energy quickly captured the attention of the crowd, with revelers erupting into cheers and laughter as he took over the dancefloor.

Revellers could be heard hyping him up as he danced the night away, proving age is just a number.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST