CS KABOGO’s love for Slay Queens exposed as WINNIE MANDY accuses her friend of ‘snatching’ Mheshimiwa KABOGO from her (PHOTO)

Sunday, April 19,
2026 - ICT Cabinet Secretary, William Kabogo, is trending for
all the wrong reasons after being dragged into a Slay Queen saga.
This is after a lady identified as Winnie Mandy accused her
own friend of “snatching” Kabogo right under her nose at a high‑end Nairobi
restaurant.
Winnie claims that she was with the friend when Kabogo
walked in, and before she could make her move, her friend allegedly rushed to
introduce herself - instantly catching the CS’ eye despite Winnie having openly
declared her intentions.
Now, furious Mandy has vowed to expose her friend, accusing
her of betrayal and insisting that if she can’t have Kabogo, then her friend
won’t either.
Kabogo’s reputation for mingling with Slay Queens is well‑documented.
He was once linked to the tragic death of University of
Nairobi student, Mercy Kieno,
who died after attending an exclusive party where Kabogo was present.
Her body was later found by the roadside, with speculation rife that she may have been killed and dumped to disguise the incident as an accident.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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