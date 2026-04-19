CS KABOGO’s love for Slay Queens exposed as WINNIE MANDY accuses her friend of ‘snatching’ Mheshimiwa KABOGO from her (PHOTO)







Sunday, April 19, 2026 - ICT Cabinet Secretary, William Kabogo, is trending for all the wrong reasons after being dragged into a Slay Queen saga.

This is after a lady identified as Winnie Mandy accused her own friend of “snatching” Kabogo right under her nose at a high‑end Nairobi restaurant.

Winnie claims that she was with the friend when Kabogo walked in, and before she could make her move, her friend allegedly rushed to introduce herself - instantly catching the CS’ eye despite Winnie having openly declared her intentions.

Now, furious Mandy has vowed to expose her friend, accusing her of betrayal and insisting that if she can’t have Kabogo, then her friend won’t either.

Kabogo’s reputation for mingling with Slay Queens is well‑documented.

He was once linked to the tragic death of University of Nairobi student, Mercy Kieno, who died after attending an exclusive party where Kabogo was present.

Her body was later found by the roadside, with speculation rife that she may have been killed and dumped to disguise the incident as an accident.





The Kenyan DAILY POST