Alikua anataka kulipa na KASUSU - Uber driver exposes intoxicated Nairobi Slay Queen (VIDEO)







Monday, April 13, 2026 - An Uber driver has exposed an intoxicated Nairobi Slay Queen who attempted to avoid paying her fare after reaching her destination.

In a video shared online, the driver is seen demanding payment from the visibly drunk lady.

According to the driver, the lady suggested an inappropriate alternative form of payment instead of settling the ride cost.

The situation escalated further after the incident, with claims that the lady later reported the driver to Uber, falsely accusing him of harassment.

Watch the video>>> below

Alikua anataka kulipa na KASUSU pic.twitter.com/Q1ZYhXydWc — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 13, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST