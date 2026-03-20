“Easiest way to secure the bag”! Reactions as a man is pictured living large with a bevy of beauties after his elderly mzungu wife died (PHOTOs)







Friday, March 20, 2026 - Social media is buzzing after photos surfaced showing a man enjoying a lavish lifestyle in the company of young women, shortly after his elderly mzungu wife passed on.

In the trending images, the man is seen surrounded by a bevy of beauties in a yatch, sparking widespread reactions among netizens.

Many online users were quick to link his current lifestyle to the wealth he is believed to have inherited from his late foreign wife.

The photos have ignited a debate, with some social media users jokingly describing his situation as the “easiest way to secure the bag,”.

The Kenyan DAILY POST