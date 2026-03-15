A heavily intoxicated Kenyan truck driver confronted by members of the public in Tanzania for drunk driving (video)







Sunday, March 15, 2026 - A Kenyan truck driver was confronted by members of the public in Tanzania after he was found driving while heavily intoxicated, putting the lives of other road users at risk.

In a video circulating online, the driver is seen staggering and struggling to maintain balance as concerned locals question him about his condition.

During the confrontation, the driver admits that he had been drinking.

The situation appears tense as several people gather around him, warning him about the dangers of drunk driving and the serious consequences he could face for breaking the law in a foreign country.

At one point in the video, a man is heard cautioning the driver, reminding him that he risks being jailed if the police arrest him.

“Mzee mbona unalewa na kuendesha gari?” the man asks, while warning that getting out of trouble could be difficult if authorities got involved.

The truck nearly veered off the road and landed in a ditch after he lost control due to intoxication.

Watch the video>>> below

A heavily intoxicated Kenyan truck driver confronted by members of the public in Tanzania for drunk driving pic.twitter.com/bolWQVBP4t — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 16, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST