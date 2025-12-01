Troubled KIKUYU woman, BETH WEGNER, assaulted again by her German tycoon husband and locked out of their palatial Diani villa (VIDEOs)







Monday, December 1, 2025 - Kikuyu woman Beth Wegner, who recently went viral for sharing videos exposing her marital woes on Tiktok, has posted new clips showing another heated confrontation with her German husband.

Beth claims that over the weekend she was locked out of their lavish matrimonial villa in Diani for nearly an hour, despite repeatedly asking to be let in.

In the videos, she is heard accusing her husband of refusing to open the gate for her.

According to her account, when she eventually gained access to the compound, a physical altercation followed.

Beth alleges that her husband struck her with a metal chain, leaving her with injuries.

She says she has since reported the matter to the police and intends to pursue the case in court.





Watch videos of the altercation.

@wa.wegner l have been waiting outside my gate almost an hour asking my German husband to open for me without success. ♬ original sound - Beth_wegner

@wa.wegner l decided to jump over the gate after one hour argument. remember l have the wright to be in the house we have our both names on the title deed. ♬ original sound - Beth_wegner

@wa.wegner hello l always carry the hammer for damaging the padlocks that he keeps changing now and then . l will stand my two feet for what is mine since m he is husband used my name to buy our home together . He used me as his slave many years abusive marriage no basic responsiblity only when l became stable financially and could say no his way ,he is very bitter with me . The fight is about to chase me from the house so he can sell it and go back to Europe without my consent and that l cannot agree . ♬ original sound - Beth_wegner

@wa.wegner hello my people after l made my way inside the compound, this is how he heated me with a very heavy shain of metal . l am looking forward for what will happen . l have been going through this 5 times used to keep quiet but now l am for justice. ♬ original sound - Beth_wegner

